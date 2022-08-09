Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get away from crime. This is only the third homicide this year in the city.

People living nearby shared their shock over the deadly shooting in their neighborhood because they say it used to be so safe. One neighbor said he’s lived in the community for 50 years and used to be able to leave the door wide open before he went to bed. Mayor Greg Jury echoed those sentiments in an interview with 23 News on Tuesday, saying it’s a safe place to live and there’s no cause for concern.

“Encourage people to move to loves park, to bring their businesses to loves park. Because we’re gonna take care of the businesses, we’ve been known to do that. And our police department is gonna keep this community safe,” he told 23 News.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

