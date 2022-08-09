Homicide investigation underway in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for answers after a man died at a Loves Park residence Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in response to a shooting victim.

When they arrived on scene officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying face down in the backyard.

The victim died on the scene. Police have not released the man’s name at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015, the Winnebago County non-emergency number at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867/

