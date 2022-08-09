Homicide investigation underway in Loves Park

Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he died on scene.
Police say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he died on scene.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for answers after a man died at a Loves Park residence Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in response to a shooting victim.

When they arrived on scene officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying face down in the backyard.

The victim died on the scene. Police have not released the man’s name at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015, the Winnebago County non-emergency number at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867/

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost
RV fire damages Roscoe home

Latest News

Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Photo courtesy of Pecatonica Fire Protection District
100-year-old barn in flames overnight in Winnebago County
E-commerce prices dropped 1% in July on a year-over-year basis, according to Adobe.
Online shopping prices are dropping fast, report says