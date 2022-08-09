Golf cart catches fire at Boone County fairgrounds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Opening day 2022 at the fairgrounds started off with a small vehicle fire.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the south east side of the fairgrounds for a trailer fire.

A witness on scene told 23 News that a golf cart caught fire which spread to the nearby trailer.

The witness praised Boone County firefighters for their quick response and ability to extinguish the flames.

The 2022 Boone County Fair opened Tuesday with free adult admission until 4 p.m. for those with business day passes.

