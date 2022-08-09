Gas Prices in Rockford sees 18-cent drop

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices continue to decline across the state with Illinois pumping 21-cents lower over the past week.

The average cost for gas across the state is $4.42 per gallon according to AAA.

Rockford sees a 18-cent decrease bringing the city’s average down to $4.29 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also gone down 15-cents with the average cost at $5.20 per gallon.

The national gas average across the United States is at $4.06 per gallon.

