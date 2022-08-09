Galena man pleads guilty to drug charge

Jameson plead guilty Tuesday to the class 4 felony drug charge.(Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine.

James S. Jameson, of Galena plead guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony.

A judge handed down an 18-month sentence to Jameson as part of the plea agreement with Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf.

His sentence is to be followed with up to 12 months of mandatory supervised released, formerly known as parole, at the discretion of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

