Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion.

Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. Kids 10 and under are free through the run of the fair. Day passes are provided by the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday’s schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 4-H Horse and Pony show at the Outside Horse Arena and ends after the 7:30 p.m. Queen Pageant and Little Miss Pageant in the Grandstand.

Click here for a schedule of events throughout work.

Stop at one of these businesses for a business day pass: Belvidere Cemetery, Birth to Five Illinois, Blackhawk Bank, Boone County Community Foundation, Boone County Shopper, Boone County Transmission, Inc., Byron Bank, Changes Salon, Compass Heating & Air Condition, Inc., First National Bank of Omaha, Heritage Woods of Belvidere, John Morrissey Accountants, Inc., Midland States Bank, Bill Oswald State Farm Insurance Agent, Stillman Bank, Union Savings Bank and Weichert Realtors - Carrie DuMelle.

