Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion.

Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. Kids 10 and under are free through the run of the fair. Day passes are provided by the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday’s schedule begins at 8:30 a.m. with the 4-H Horse and Pony show at the Outside Horse Arena and ends after the 7:30 p.m. Queen Pageant and Little Miss Pageant in the Grandstand.

Click here for a schedule of events throughout work.

Stop at one of these businesses for a business day pass: Belvidere Cemetery, Birth to Five Illinois, Blackhawk Bank, Boone County Community Foundation, Boone County Shopper, Boone County Transmission, Inc., Byron Bank, Changes Salon, Compass Heating & Air Condition, Inc., First National Bank of Omaha, Heritage Woods of Belvidere, John Morrissey Accountants, Inc., Midland States Bank, Bill Oswald State Farm Insurance Agent, Stillman Bank, Union Savings Bank and Weichert Realtors - Carrie DuMelle.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
Monday, Rockford and surrounding areas receive flash flood warnings
Multiple intersections flooded, blocked in Rockford

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
Photo courtesy of Pecatonica Fire Protection District
Pecationica barn up in flames overnight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73