Flooding in Pearl City leaves businesses and homes hit hard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rainfall causes flood water to nearly cover houses and businesses in Stephenson County, leaving families to evacuate their homes, and business owners anxious to face the aftermath.

Gator Caswell says when he got to his business early Monday morning, he knew things were going to go literally underwater, very quickly.

“I got into town between three and four here,” said Caswell. “I was like uh oh.. this doesn’t look good.”

Hometown Motors is one of the many buildings in Pearl City, on top street signs, cars and more, left almost fully submerged in flood water from 48 hours of heavy rainfall.

“I called my team, and we got down here and moved cars moved and trailers, got everything out out of here,” said Caswell.

Luckily, Caswell says Hometown Motors has a flood plan in place, and is covered by insurance, so his worries lie elsewhere.

“The shop is just my business, I go to home to a dry house,” said Caswell. “I feel really bad for the people who are going through this with their homes.”

One of those people, is twelve-year-old Airyonna Willson. “We moved in here knowing it was a flood zone, but they said it wouldn’t happen for a lot of years,” said Willson.

But Willson says, she never actually imagined she’d have to evacuate her house at four a.m., and leave the majority of her belongings behind.

“I’m so baffled on how this could just happen,” said Willson.

Now, Willson’s family waits to pick up the pieces after the water recedes. She says her mother spent a lot of her day making calls concerning flood insurance, which comes with heavy deductable fees. That’s where Caswell says he wants to help out.

“Both financially, but also to just get hands on deck, when the water goes down,” said Caswell. Caswell says keeping a positive attitude and giving any help he can to those affected, is how he believes the community will get through this.

