Broadway in Rockford 2022-2023 Season Kicks Off

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new season of Broadway in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center is beginning.

This season, there are three performances slated starting November, including a Rockford premiere of nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. The full schedule is:

  • HAIRSPRAY - Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
  • A Magical Cirque Christmas - Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Book Of Mormon - Friday, January 30, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Season subscription packages are already on sale starting at $115 for all three shows. Individual tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date.

You can visit www.coronadopac.org/Broadway to purchase tickets or season subscriptions.

