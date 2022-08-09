Broadway in Rockford 2022-2023 Season Kicks Off
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new season of Broadway in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center is beginning.
This season, there are three performances slated starting November, including a Rockford premiere of nine-time Tony Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon. The full schedule is:
- HAIRSPRAY - Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
- A Magical Cirque Christmas - Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Book Of Mormon - Friday, January 30, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Season subscription packages are already on sale starting at $115 for all three shows. Individual tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date.
You can visit www.coronadopac.org/Broadway to purchase tickets or season subscriptions.
