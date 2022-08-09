Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO

President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his way to Kentucky. On Tuesday, Biden is signing a ratification that gives American approval for two nations to join NATO.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and sign a ratification, giving the United States’ approval for previously unaligned Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be on hand for the signing in the East Room of the White House.

The Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of NATO’s expansion by a 95-1 vote Wednesday. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, cast the only no vote.

The two nations in north Europe were propelled into the organization by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Each member government in NATO must give approval for new members to join.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost
RV fire damages Roscoe home

Latest News

A Wisconsin veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII service.
105-year-old veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for service in WWII
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
Gas Prices continue to see a decline
Gas prices in Rockford see 18-cent drop
Schnucks is hosting food drive to support local food pantries.
Schnucks hosts food drive