Weekend shootings under investigation, according to Rockford police

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are investigating two shootings in Rockford this weekend and asking the public if they have any details.

Just before 10:30 Friday night, Rockford police responded to the 600 block of Salter Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Officials say an 18-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was allegedly followed from a business on S. Main by a light-colored sedan occupied by four individuals wearing masks.

Police say multiple shots were heard while the car and the victim were struck.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police officers were notified of another walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

The 25-year-old male victim was struck by gunfire while walking in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. A black male driving a dark-colored sedan drove past the victim, raised a handgun and tried to rob him.

The victim took off and was shot in the arm as he tried to escape.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can reach out to the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

