Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.

