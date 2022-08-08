Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels.

“I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.

Like many other homeowners in Stephenson County, Keister is surrounded by water. Thankfully, he had some slipstream boots at home that allowed him to safely trek through the water to get out.

“I mean last night it was coming down like somebody was pouring a spicket over me or a bucket over me,” he said. “I mean, I’m not kidding you it was coming down that much. I’ve lived here most my life so I kind of expect it.”

With heavy rain, also comes the aftermath: damaged roads, and crops and fields submerged.

Rising waters even pushed a vacant home off it’s foundation. Neighbors of the fallen home, say a Chicago man owns it, but no one lives there.

“I will be happy to see it gone. It’s an eye soar for the whole neighborhood,” said Dwayne Timm, a community member who lives right across the street from the abandoned home.

“If they don’t act on some of this, I mean they need to do something about this river. Cause it’s juts gonna get worse,” says Keister.

While authorities warn the public to avoid any and all roads that are washed out, and steer clear of rising waters.

“So please stay away from barricades. Don’t move barricades, respect restricted areas in the park currently,” said Freeport park district executive director, Ron Schneider.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office released a list of streets to avoid as of now:

Business 20 West from Lily Creek Rd to Harlem Center Rd

Lily Creek Rd from Business 20 West to Harlem Center Rd

Winneshiek Rd from Harlem Center Rd to Iris Hill Rd

Cedarville Rd from Cockrell Rd to Scioto Mills Rd

Cockrell Rd from Cedarville Rd tp Scioto Mills Rd

Brush Creek Rd from Rt 26 to Shady View Rd

Brush Creek Rd from Rt 26 to Bellview Rd

Most all gravel roads within Buckeye Township

Richland Rd from Schneider Rd to Bellview Rd

Beaver Rd from Red Oak Rd to Scheider Rd

Bellview Rd from Red Oak Rd to Richland Rd

Buckeye Rd from Red Oak Rd to Bellview Rd

Rink Rd north of Cedarville Rd

Unity Rd north of Cedarville Rd

Rt73 from Louisa Rd to McConnell Rd

Rt73 from Dublin Rd to Sabin Church Rd

Dublin Rd from Raders Rd to N Kent Rd

Goldmine Rd from Lott Rd to Rt 73

The list could change at anytime.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.