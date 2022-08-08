RV fire damages Roscoe home

Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost
Photo courtesy: Harlem-Roscoe Fire/Sheryl Drost(Sheryl Drost)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A recreational vehicle that caught fire while parked near a Roscoe home is a total loss.

Harlem-Roscoe firefighters dispatched around 6:30 Monday morning to an RV on fire on Montclair Rd. The 42′ vehicle was parked alongside a home and garage at the time of the fire. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze with use of fire water tenders.

The RV was completely destroyed, and there was damage to the garage and a bedroom of the home.

A neighbor’s home also sustained heat damage to its siding.

Residents safely evacuated with three of their pets before units arrived on scene. A fourth pet was rescued by firefighters.

There were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation, according to Fire Chief Don Shoevlin.

