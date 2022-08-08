Rockford Symphony Orchestra opens for 2022 season

Finalist Eric Garcia will direct the Aug. 27 event with violinist Blake Pouliot featured as a guest artist.
Eric Garcia will conduct first performance of the Fall '22 RSO season
Eric Garcia will conduct first performance of the Fall '22 RSO season(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall doesn’t just signal the start of school. For the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) autumn means a new symphony season has begun.

The season officially kicks off with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. with a performance to follow at 7:30 p.m.

RSO is actively hunting for its newest music director welcomes finalist Eric Garcia as he will conduct his program titled Brahm’s Fourth on Saturday August 27 which features John William’sThe Cowboys” along with Brahm’s Symphony No. 4 in E Major.

Violinist Blake Pouliot will be featured as the guest artist for the event. His musicianship has been praised as the kind of talent that comes around once in a lifetime. He will be performing E. W. Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D Major with the full orchestra.

Garcia hosts a podcast and radio show called Noted for classical music fans and will be available for a free pre-season meet and greet at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club at noon Friday, August 26. Lunch and drinks will be available to purchase.

Symphony tickets can be purchased here or by calling the box office at 815-965-0049

