Rockford Public Schools still hiring for the school year

Sign on bonuses available at second hiring event.
Now Hiring
Now Hiring(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools will showcase more than 100 positions at a second hiring event.

Jobseekers can apply from 10 to 2 p.m., Thursday, August 11, at Constance Lane Elementary, 620 Gregory Street, Rockford.

A $3,000 sign on bonus is being offered for bus drivers, nutrition and paraprofessional positions. All applicants must be over 20 years old and have completed high school or GED equivalent.

The school district filled more than 70 positions at the July hiring event, the majority being fulltime, 9-month positions with full benefits and paid time off available.

Openings are available in a wide-range of areas including transportation, nutrition, security and administrative support.

“At RPS 205, our support staff are really the unsung heroes of our schools,” said RPS 205 Director of Recruitment Jason Pope. “They are a vital part of our students’ education experience and help lay for the groundwork for students’ education journey and success in RPS 205.”

For a full list of openings, visit rps205.com/careers

