Rockford man charged with aggravated assault, battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at someone then trying to run from police.

Larandolph Harvey, 37, of Rockford faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and domestic battery.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Score Street for a report of an armed subject.

When police arrived Harvey took off, leading police on a foot chase. He was later apprehended by police, who found a loaded handgun during their investigation.

Harvey is currently being held in the Winnebago County jail.

