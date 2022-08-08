Police: man charged with aggravated assault, battery in Rockford
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at someone then trying to run from police.
Larandolph Harvey, 37, of Rockford faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and domestic battery.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Score Street for a report of an armed subject.
When police arrived Harvey took off, leading police on a foot chase. He was later apprehended by police, who found a loaded handgun during their investigation.
Harvey is currently being held in the Winnebago County jail.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.