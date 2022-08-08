Permanent mail-in voting begins August 10

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the U.S. Census, over 69% of voters used non-traditional voting methods in the 2020 election-nearly a third more than in 2016.

As a result, Illinois’ governing body is making voting easier for citizens going forward.

The Illinois Senate passed Bill 825 in early July, which allows single mail in ballot applications to ensure voters automatically receive mail in ballots for future primary and general elections-meaning they would be able to vote by mail in every election.

Starting August 10, eligible Illinoisans will receive an application that allows them to choose their preferred way to vote; either through a mail-in ballot or in-person.

“They will no longer have to call, or fill out another application in any future election, we will just automatically mail a ballot to them,” said Stacey Bixby, Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director.

Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss says despite claims of fraud by some voters across the country, the mail-in option is safe. She says her office, along with other election leaders, makes sure of it.

“When we send that ballot to that person, and it comes back to us, we have procedures in place to confirm that signature is indeed the person we send that to,” she told 23 News.

The procedures also flag anyone who tries to vote twice.

“We make sure that once we receive that ballot back, that is entered into our system so we can see that we have already received in real time a ballot from that person,” Bliss said.

This option is for both Primary and General elections. You can select whichever party you want and you’ll get that ballot. If you want to switch parties, you must do so at your local election office.

All registered voters will get an application no later than September 24.

