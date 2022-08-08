Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated

More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19...
More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.(The Everett Collection via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated.

The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class.

Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692, one of more than 200 other women and men in Salem. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.

Johnson was to be executed at age 22, but her life was spared by the governor at the time.

Teacher Carrie LaPierre took note of Johnson’s case after reading other accused names had been cleared but Johnson’s hadn’t.

Over the last few years, LaPierre’s eighth graders petitioned state lawmakers and just recently were successful in getting an amendment attached to the state budget.

The amendment adds Johnson’s name to an existing 1957 resolution that exonerates other “witches.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Back to school car show helps benefit local students in need.
Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need
Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails for people to bike, hike, walk...
Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails
The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash

Latest News

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
3 firefighters hurt battling blaze at St. James church
Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.
Reports: 2 killed, 4 wounded after argument at Atlanta park
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
National average price of gas expected to dip under $4