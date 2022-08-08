Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible

Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Public work officials ask residents to stay in place if possible on Monday due to flash flooding.

Roads in and around the city are under nearly two feet of water in some areas, including West Street by Read Park.

Motorists should not attempt driving through flooded streets. Many streets are impassable at this time.

The city is also anticipating sewer backups in the area of Elk, Dewey and Garfield. Other sewer backups may occur throughout the city.

