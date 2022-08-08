FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday

Cooler, quieter conditions rapidly to follow
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline.

When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall, while some locales, specifically in Stephenson County, saw as many as eight inches of rain, causing widespread major flooding.

While that round of rain is well behind us, the atmosphere remains very warm and extremely humid. As a result, another round of showers and thunderstorms has rapidly developed to our west in Iowa, and the expectation is that the Stateline could very well be once again in the crosshairs for another round of potentially heavy rainfall.

High resolution forecast models have identified the 1:00am to 7:00am window as the one most likely for showers and thunderstorms, very much having the potential to contain extremely heavy downpours, much like as in the case of Sunday morning’s rainfall.

Mixed sun may emerge by midday Monday, and northwesterly winds will bring more comfortable air...
Mixed sun may emerge by midday Monday, and northwesterly winds will bring more comfortable air back our way.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A narrow corridor of showers and storms will cover about half of the Stateline early Monday...
A narrow corridor of showers and storms will cover about half of the Stateline early Monday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Rainfall will begin to move out shortly before sunrise Monday.
Rainfall will begin to move out shortly before sunrise Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Timecast's projection is that rain will be out of the area in time for the morning commute.
Timecast's projection is that rain will be out of the area in time for the morning commute.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

During that early morning window, atmospheric moisture levels will again be off the charts. Computer models project that well over two inches of water’s been evaporated into the atmosphere, meaning it wouldn’t take much at all to see rainfall totals of two or more inches to occur in spots.

Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could...
Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could come in many spots.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could...
Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could come in many spots.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could...
Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could come in many spots.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of the heavy rainfall Sunday morning and the extremely moist atmosphere in place made it a no-brainer for forecasters at the National Weather Service and the Weather Prediction Center to issue a Flood Watch for our immediate area and a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall for much of Illinois and Wisconsin, respectively.

The entire Stateline finds itself under a Flood Watch through Monday morning.
The entire Stateline finds itself under a Flood Watch through Monday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
The Weather Prediction Center places the Stateline in a Level 3, Moderate Risk for excessive...
The Weather Prediction Center places the Stateline in a Level 3, Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To be clear, this is NOT a guarantee of flooding to occur, rather a call to prepare for the potential of more flooding. Additionally, this isn’t to say flooding will occur everywhere. Rather, it’s more likely there will be a corridor SOMEWHERE within the area shaded in red that bears the brunt of the precipitation.

Big improvements are to follow Monday, perhaps by as early as late morning. Mixed sunshine’s likely to arrive around midday, and mostly sunny skies are likely for the afternoon. Thankfully, though, the winds will have shifted to the northwest, importing cooler, but, more importantly, much drier and more comfortable air to the region.

Mixed sun may emerge by midday Monday, and northwesterly winds will bring more comfortable air...
Mixed sun may emerge by midday Monday, and northwesterly winds will bring more comfortable air back our way.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s likely to be even more pleasant, with wall to wall sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and very low humidity due to a northeasterly wind.

A picture perfect Tuesday appears to be a very good bet.
A picture perfect Tuesday appears to be a very good bet.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s tranquil weather will carry through the remainder of the week. Our next rain chance is a small one, and it doesn’t come until Sunday. Temperatures throughout the week ahead will remain in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Heavy rain at times Sunday-Monday
Periods of showers, storms through Monday with heavy rain for some
An oppressively humid weekend is ahead and then we'll turn more comfortable next week.
Hot and humid this weekend with storm chances starting Sunday
Hot and Humid for the Weekend
Hot and Humid for the Weekend
Heat and high humidity levels will return Saturday.
Storm chances coming into view as we heat up for the weekend