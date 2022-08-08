FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall, localized flooding likely overnight/early Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Soft sleepers were, in all likelihood, woken up several times during the wee hours of Sunday morning, as a complex of slow-moving, tropical thunderstorms dropped through the Stateline.

When all was said and done, many Stateline communities saw in excess of two inches of rainfall, while some locales, specifically in Stephenson County, saw as many as eight inches of rain, causing widespread major flooding.

While that round of rain is well behind us, the atmosphere remains very warm and extremely humid. As a result, another round of showers and thunderstorms has rapidly developed to our west in Iowa, and the expectation is that the Stateline could very well be once again in the crosshairs for another round of potentially heavy rainfall.

High resolution forecast models have identified the 1:00am to 7:00am window as the one most likely for showers and thunderstorms, very much having the potential to contain extremely heavy downpours, much like as in the case of Sunday morning’s rainfall.

Mixed sun may emerge by midday Monday, and northwesterly winds will bring more comfortable air back our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A narrow corridor of showers and storms will cover about half of the Stateline early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall will begin to move out shortly before sunrise Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Timecast's projection is that rain will be out of the area in time for the morning commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

During that early morning window, atmospheric moisture levels will again be off the charts. Computer models project that well over two inches of water’s been evaporated into the atmosphere, meaning it wouldn’t take much at all to see rainfall totals of two or more inches to occur in spots.

Significant amounts of moisture in the atmosphere suggest that over two inches of rain could come in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of the heavy rainfall Sunday morning and the extremely moist atmosphere in place made it a no-brainer for forecasters at the National Weather Service and the Weather Prediction Center to issue a Flood Watch for our immediate area and a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall for much of Illinois and Wisconsin, respectively.

The entire Stateline finds itself under a Flood Watch through Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Weather Prediction Center places the Stateline in a Level 3, Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To be clear, this is NOT a guarantee of flooding to occur, rather a call to prepare for the potential of more flooding. Additionally, this isn’t to say flooding will occur everywhere. Rather, it’s more likely there will be a corridor SOMEWHERE within the area shaded in red that bears the brunt of the precipitation.

Big improvements are to follow Monday, perhaps by as early as late morning. Mixed sunshine’s likely to arrive around midday, and mostly sunny skies are likely for the afternoon. Thankfully, though, the winds will have shifted to the northwest, importing cooler, but, more importantly, much drier and more comfortable air to the region.

Tuesday’s likely to be even more pleasant, with wall to wall sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and very low humidity due to a northeasterly wind.

A picture perfect Tuesday appears to be a very good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s tranquil weather will carry through the remainder of the week. Our next rain chance is a small one, and it doesn’t come until Sunday. Temperatures throughout the week ahead will remain in the 80s.

