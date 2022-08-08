DEFY Beloit shares gifts of hope with survivors

Domestic Violence Awareness
Domestic Violence Awareness(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A domestic abuse advocacy program in Beloit will help their clients with transportation costs this week, thanks to a gift from their community.

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit received 34 gas cards to help curb increased cost of transportation. Gift cards of $15 each came from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.

Gas card donations are especially appreciated these days, according to Kelsey Hood Christenson, Program Director at DEFY.

“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” she said.

Clients can always count on bus tokens, passes and gas cards when working with DEFY. In some cases, the nonprofit pays for cab rides or direct transportation by one of the agency’s advocates.

In addition to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Family Services offers a variety of programs such as:

  • Individual & Family Counseling
  • Sexual Assault Recovery
  • Praxis Employee Assistance
  • Youth2Youth 4 Change
  • The Neighborhood Resilience Project

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Damages to Rockford church estimated at $3 million after fire
Waterways are full after weekend-long rains followed by more storms Monday.
Freeport officials: 2 feet of water in some areas, avoid driving if possible
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
The flooding left many roads dangerous for the morning commute.
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Photo of Krape Park underwater
Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath
Video of rainfall aftermath
Freeport underwater after heavy rainfall