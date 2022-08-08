DEFY Beloit shares gifts of hope with survivors

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A domestic abuse advocacy program in Beloit will help their clients with transportation costs this week, thanks to a gift from their community.

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit received 34 gas cards to help curb increased cost of transportation. Gift cards of $15 each came from the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation.

Gas card donations are especially appreciated these days, according to Kelsey Hood Christenson, Program Director at DEFY.

“This is such a wonderful time for this donation as the increase in gas prices have really reduced how far our current transportation assistance goes,” she said.

Clients can always count on bus tokens, passes and gas cards when working with DEFY. In some cases, the nonprofit pays for cab rides or direct transportation by one of the agency’s advocates.

In addition to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit, Family Services offers a variety of programs such as:

Individual & Family Counseling

Sexual Assault Recovery

Praxis Employee Assistance

Youth2Youth 4 Change

The Neighborhood Resilience Project

