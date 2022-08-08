Damages are estimated at $3 million in major church fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The oldest catholic church in Rockford suffered massive damages Monday morning during what’s being called an accidental fire.

“Although the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike during this morning’s thunderstorms, the official cause is not yet determined,” the Diocese of Rockford said in a statement Monday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, smoke billowed from the roof of St. James Catholic church on N. 2nd Street.

Three firefighters are reported to be in stable condition Monday after conditions started to worsen inside the church while they were inside. The firefighters were able to back out of the building and are being treated at nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was present inside the buildings at the time of the fire and the pastor, Father Jhonatan Sarmiento, was able to safely remove the Blessed Sacramento from the interior, according to the Diocese.

First arriving units found large flames near the back of the building and along the peak of the roof near the attic, escalating the call to a 3rd alarm fire.

As soon as crews were able to get the fire under control, they started working to extinguish small fires trapped under the roof and within insulation in the attic.

A total 47 firefighters came to the scene to help with the incident.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the incident early Monday where three first responders were injured on the scene.

#UPDATE. 400 North 2nd Street. 3 firefighters were injured in two separate Maydays. All are currently being evaluated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/oNdcyGIZdG — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 8, 2022

The Diocese shared the following information for those who helped battle the blaze:

“Bishop David Malloy extends his profound gratitude to all the first responders, the vigilant neighbors and all those around the diocese who have offered prayers during this extremely sad and unfortunate event. Prayers are also being offered for those three courageous firefighters reported to have sustained injuries while fighting this fire.”

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.