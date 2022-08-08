Apple cider donut enthusiasts wanted at Curran’s Orchard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Curran’s Orchard is set to open for the fall on August 20. However, owner Pat Curran says only two people have stopped in to apply.

The orchard is usually staffed by nearly 30 people. Last year, Curran says he had about 13.

“I was proud of them, but they wore themselves out doing it,” says Curran.

Curran put up a “now hiring” sign in front of the building, and posted a notice on Facebook.

He says they will open their doors no matter how many people are hired, but the service will not be the same.

The main jobs Curran would like to fill is in the retail shop. He needs to fill every position from making the cider and donuts, to working the cash register.

If you would like to apply you can stop by the location at 6385 Kilburn Avenue or call at 815-963-7848.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.