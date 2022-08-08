3 firefighters hurt battling blaze at St. James church

Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page
Photo courtesy of Rockford Fire Department Twitter page(Rockford Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a fire at a Rockford church is under investigation Monday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the incident early Monday where three first responders were injured on the scene.

At St. James Catholic Church in the 400 block of N.2nd Street. Three firefighters were injured during two separate calls for help.

All three are being evaluated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

