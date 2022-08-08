3 firefighters hurt battling blaze at St. James church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a fire at a Rockford church is under investigation Monday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the incident early Monday where three first responders were injured on the scene.

#UPDATE. 400 North 2nd Street. 3 firefighters were injured in two separate Maydays. All are currently being evaluated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/oNdcyGIZdG — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 8, 2022

At St. James Catholic Church in the 400 block of N.2nd Street. Three firefighters were injured during two separate calls for help.

All three are being evaluated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

