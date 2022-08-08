23 News Exlcusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life, ” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that.

“I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan

He wasn’t sure at first but Bogan wanted it to be African American focused. “During the time during COVID, I thought our culture was getting a bad wrap with the law enforcement a bunch of other things around the country,” said Bogan. “And it just inspired me to work on film projects that would put successful African-Americans in a different light.”

As a boxing fan, Bogan was inspired by the Mayweather boxing legacy. Not just undefeated champion and billionaire Floyd Jr; ”He always says nobody’s perfect except for my career but he worked extremely hard. Harder than anyone I’ve ever seen in boxing,” but the entire Mayweather family.

" I threw a rock and it hit Jeff in the head, and Jeff just happened to be humble enough,” said Bogan

“For me it was time for my family’s story to be put out there for my whole world to see,” said Jeff Mayweather. He was a former Super Featherweight Champion. And later became a trainer to nine world champions. including his nephew Floyd Jr.

“I want this story to be kind of like the ‘King Richard’ story,” said Mayweather. “You know ,the making of the story before the glory "

Jeff’s brothers, Floyd Sr. and Roger Mayweather, were both world champion boxers and Hall of Fame trainers in their own right. Roger passed away in 2020.

“This is something I’ve wanted done when my brother Roger was still here, and it didn’t happen,” said Mayweather. “So I wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass when someone reached out to me to make it happen this time.”

“Looked who trained him his entire career, his family; Roger, his Dad, and Jeff,” said Bogan. “No one else trained him his entire career. Hence, that’s why the title is ‘Who’s in Your Corner.”

So the Jefferson grad Bogan teamed up with Guilford grad and former business partner Josh Branson to start building their dream documentary.

“We’ve always done entertainment and this is really just taking it up to the next level,” said Branson. “We’ve done a bunch of things over the years; but as far as making it to a national big screen, that’s where we’re at.”

“There are so many parallels with this story that has changed everything in my life in the way that I think of my mind set and work ethic,” said Bogan.

Bogan says they are nearing the end of production on ‘Who’s in your corner? The Mayweather Legacy’ and there has been a lot of interest form major networks.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.