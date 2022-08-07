Westlake Village golf course holds grand reopening after being closed for four years

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in four years, Westlake Village will have a golf course once again as the Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village opened Saturday.

“I have a lot of friend golfers who live in the village, came out one day for lunch after a play day and saw the course sitting closed with a whole bunch of grass and long hay fields and we said ‘hey, let’s find out what they want for it and let’s bring it back to the community,’” Lynx GC Co-Owner Steve Leathers said.

“We were on our deck at 6:30 this morning cheering on the golfers as we waved at everybody that came through so it’s great to have it back, it’s a huge amenity to this community and we are so appreciative to Steve (Leathers) for purchasing this and bringing back to life,” Westlake Village resident Julie Nampel said.

Leathers said he hopes the reopened course will allow the village to grow in residents and for the area to grow its number of golfers.

“The main thing is the 529 homes out here had no place to golf they had no place to come and to socialize and have beverages so we’ve helped provide that and the other main thing is Winnebago High School and Pecatonica High School used to have this as their home course, since that closed in 2018, they had no home course so that was the other big point for us to provide those back to the young golfers,” Leathers said.

“My oldest...he’s on the Pecatonica golf team, so he’s a junior this year, he’s super excited to be able to have it right in his backyard and not having to drive into Rockford to be able to go ahead and practice and all that kind of stuff so we’re really excited for this year,” resident Serenity Almond said.

