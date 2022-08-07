Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails

Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails.

Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily.

The trails wind throughout the park and provide outstanding views and it’s also ideal for beginner users to hike, bike, run or walk.

A community-led plan in 2018 revealed that investing in trails, open space and recreation paths is a top priority to Rockford citizens.

“Alpine and State is pretty much smack in the middle of town so to offer a trail just for somebody to get out after work, maybe grab their bike out of their garage you know and just get on and head on over, that’s a huge asset to the community,” said Steve Forss, Alpine Hills trails and maintenance coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Rockford 'bark in the park' event teaches pet owners safety tips and promotes local pet vendors...
Rockford ‘bark in the park’ teaches pet safety tips and promotes local businesses
Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago...
Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves
Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago...
Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves
Kegel Harley-Davidson partners with local pet vendors to raise money.
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
Back to school car show helps benefit local students in need.
Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need