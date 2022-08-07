Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails.

Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily.

The trails wind throughout the park and provide outstanding views and it’s also ideal for beginner users to hike, bike, run or walk.

A community-led plan in 2018 revealed that investing in trails, open space and recreation paths is a top priority to Rockford citizens.

“Alpine and State is pretty much smack in the middle of town so to offer a trail just for somebody to get out after work, maybe grab their bike out of their garage you know and just get on and head on over, that’s a huge asset to the community,” said Steve Forss, Alpine Hills trails and maintenance coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.