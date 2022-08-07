Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need

There were also plenty of games and prizes to win, snacks to munch on and kids could pick up a few school supplies to get them started off right.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s finally August and that means it’s back to school season so one Stateline church is celebrating accordingly with the third annual car show and back to school family fun day.

Riverside Assembly of God organized the fun and was able to give away more than 200 backpacks to area students in need.

Organizers say they host this event to give back to others and support those who are less fortunate.

“We do this every year just to get the community together, we bless everyone with food and backpacks, back to school things and just a way to reach out to the community is what we really do this for every year,” said James Hightshoe, pastor at Riverside Assembly of God.

