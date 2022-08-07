Rockford ‘bark in the park’ teaches pet safety tips and promotes local businesses

By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday was for the dogs as Rockford joined in on the fun with a bark in park free community gathering of local canine organizations.

Sponsored by Illinois State Representative Dave Vella, the event had training demonstrations, pet safety tips and dog related goods from local vendors.

People were encouraged to bring their own pups to get in on the action.

Vella says he held the event as a way to get people outside during the summer and post COVID, but also to showcase local small businesses.

“As I knock on doors and talk to people during my campaigning but also during my regular season, I meet with a lot of dogs and I realized this is a dog town and I wanted to make sure people knew about the local businesses that service our dogs,” Vella said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago...
Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves
