Periods of showers, storms through Monday with heavy rain for some

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday made it to 94° for a high temperature in Rockford but it didn’t even feel like that for most of the day. With dew points in the upper 70s and lower 80s (yikes) for some, it felt like it was 105° to 110° or higher. We’ll keep the humidity around Sunday but we’ll be adding heavy rain at times to the mix before our next cold front brings a refreshing change for next week.

The next cold front will be a very slow-moving one and with that in mind, it will bring multiple waves of showers and storms with it. We’re tracking two different rounds of rain for the most part here. The first round will come ahead of the cold front Sunday morning and continue through the early afternoon. These will have a low severe threat but will bring heavy rain at times. The Weather Prediction Center has most of the region under a risk for Excessive Rainfall through Monday morning with the heavier risk north.

With round #1, some spots could see heavier rain especially north. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heavy rain at times Sunday morning then again in the late afternoon/evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heavy rain at times Sunday morning then again in the late afternoon/evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Heavy rain at times Sunday morning then again in the late afternoon/evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Having the umbrella handy Sunday morning wouldn’t be a bad idea. Most of us will see rain but some will definitely see more than others. A Flood Watch will go into effect at 1:00 a.m. Sunday for Green and Rock Counties in Wisconsin and that will stay in effect through 1:00 p.m. Monday. Expect rain on and off through the early afternoon and then we’ll likely get a sizable break into the early evening.

There will likely be a sizeable break on Sunday in the afternoon to early evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

It will also be noticeably humid once again with dew points in the 70s again. Clouds will dominate overall which will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s for highs on Sunday. Then, as the cold front gets closer Sunday night, that’s when round #2 of rain will come with it. The Weather Prediction Center for this round has the region under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rain with southern Wisconsin under a more rate Moderate Risk for heavy rain.

Sunday will be another hotter and humid day just like Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With all of the moisture in our atmosphere, that’s why the severe threat is lower and why heavy rain will be the biggest issue. As the front advances Sunday night, expect moderately heavy rain at times going into Monday, too. When all is said and done, I think some spots in Wisconsin could see upward of 3-4″ with most of us remaining in the 1-2″ at best. Many spots will see slightly under that range, too. The rainfall potential isn’t set in stone as it depends on which areas see the most prolonged hours of rainfall.

Southern Wisconsin is under a Moderate Excessive Rainfall Risk where flash flooding will likely occur. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The slow-moving cold front will likely arrive toward Monday morning giving another chance of showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Toward Monday afternoon, that's when we'll start to quiet down. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect flash flooding in low-lying areas if you get a good soaking of rain and on roads, too. Remember to turn around and don’t drown! After that, temperatures and dew points will also become much more comfortable behind the front with dew points hanging out in the 60s and temperatures forecast to be in the 80s through the rest of the upcoming week.

Cooler, Canadian air will move in starting Monday bringing less humidity here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.