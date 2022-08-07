Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors

Motorcyclists could enjoy a 120 mile scenic ride ending at Kegels where they were greeted with food, music and pet vendors.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride.

Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in the community but also raise money for several non-profit Stateline organizations.

“The biker community is very generous, very supportive to all of the non profit organizations and Kegels has been a great supporter for every event that we’ve ever come to here or any participation that we have asked from them,” said Robin McKenney with Players for pits.

