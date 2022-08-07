Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride.

Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in the community but also raise money for several non-profit Stateline organizations.

Motorcyclists could enjoy a 120 mile scenic ride ending at Kegels where they were greeted with food, music and pet vendors.

“The biker community is very generous, very supportive to all of the non profit organizations and Kegels has been a great supporter for every event that we’ve ever come to here or any participation that we have asked from them,” said Robin McKenney with Players for pits.

