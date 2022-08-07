Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago County fill its shelves as demand for services at Kibble Korner in Loves Park increased 40% in the last year.

Community members assist the pet food pantry with donations Saturday afternoon for low-income residents to support their pets, especially with some saving money for school supplies.

The first Dog Days of Summer fair in Loves Park benefits Kibble Korner, Winnebago County’s only pet food pantry. The event helps pet owners financially as they navigate the pandemic and inflation. One of those vendors is Keanu’s Kreations works of art painted by a border collie.

“What started as a very simple show in the studio of an artist friend of mine grew into this event. And we couldn’t be happier because it’s just a great way to help,” says Arles Hendershott.

Another vendor who makes jewelry by hand didn’t know about the pet food pantry until a friend called her to help out. She’s happy she volunteered her time.

“Your pet becomes so much your own family, people are having some difficulties paying for food. You don’t want to put anybody into that situation,” says Lana Ewing, who donated a portion of her proceeds to the food pantry.

“I think it’s very important especially during the time right now a lot of people are in need,” says donor Denise Westland.

Dog-owner Denise Westland also feels the impact of inflation. It costs a couple more dollars to feed her dog. That’s why she wanted to donate to the pantry.

“When I go shopping myself I just noticed that there it’s much more expensive than they were so I can just only imagine what people are feeling with you know, having to buy pet food.”

Hendershott says even the smallest donation can make a big difference on a pet’s life.

“It’s a need that’s not going to go away and we need to do what we can to keep the fur babies in their homes,” says Hendershot.

By the end of the day, local vendors raised $1,250 dollars for the local pet food pantry.

Due to high demand and short supply, Kibble Korner will only feed cat and dogs who are registered.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Rockford 'bark in the park' event teaches pet owners safety tips and promotes local pet vendors...
Rockford ‘bark in the park’ teaches pet safety tips and promotes local businesses
Seven local vendors and artists collaborate to help the only pet food pantry in Winnebago...
Community, vendors raise funds to stock Kibble Korner’s shelves
Kegel Harley-Davidson partners with local pet vendors to raise money.
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
Back to school car show helps benefit local students in need.
Rockford church gives out more than 200 backpacks to students in need