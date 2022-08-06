Noah’s Ark celebrating one last bash

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. (WIFR) - Americans largest waterpark, Noah’s ark is giving students and teachers a discount so they can have one last splash before they dive into the new school year starting on August 15.

The waterpark will start with teachers, they can get one free ticket and then they can buy four more at a discounted price.

EMS professionals and military members will also get this opportunity and the only difference is emergency crews will get the discount on August 22, while military members will get the discount on August 29th.

For more information on the discounts you can visit Noah’s Ark website on this link.

