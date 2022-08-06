Noah’s Ark celebrating one last bash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. (WIFR) - Americans largest waterpark, Noah’s ark is giving students and teachers a discount so they can have one last splash before they dive into the new school year starting on August 15.

The waterpark will start with teachers, they can get one free ticket and then they can buy four more at a discounted price.

EMS professionals and military members will also get this opportunity and the only difference is emergency crews will get the discount on August 22, while military members will get the discount on August 29th.

For more information on the discounts you can visit Noah’s Ark website on this link.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
Police say the man's kayak has not been recovered.
Dixon man’s body recovered from Rock River
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Cyber-bullying is becoming more of an issue across stateline schools
Cyber-bullying occurring more in Stateline schools
Cyberbullying has become the main way kids pick on one another
Cyberbullying has become the main way kids pick on one another
Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford
Whittacre tried on his new glasses in front of his Loves Park mural, located at 5545 North...
Rockford muralist views work from a new perspective