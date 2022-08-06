Hot and humid this weekend with storm chances starting Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day of 90° is behind us Friday but it felt like it was in the upper 90s to near 100° in spots with high humidity levels. Unfortunately, you will need to keep those air conditioners running through the weekend as we have more of that on tap for both Saturday and Sunday. Changes, however, aren’t far behind with our next cold front.

Besides some patchy fog that will be possible overnight around here, it will be another humid night with overnight lows not getting out of the 70s. Then once we get into Saturday, another upper-level ridge with an associated heat dome will continue to build across the region. With that in mind, expect high temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday in the lower 90s.

In addition, there will be very moist dew points in the low-to-mid 70s which will generate heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100° on both days. Because of that, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday for Carroll, Jo Daviess and Whiteside Counties from noon to 9:00 p.m. Saturday because heat index values will likely surpass 100° in those locations.

An oppressively humid weekend is ahead and then we'll turn more comfortable next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Humid Saturday with heat index values in the upper 90s and potentially surpassing 100° possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copy and paste weekend is ahead as Sunday's humidity levels will be quite high before our next cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you are planning to be outside for prolonged periods throughout the weekend, find shade and take frequent breaks in the A/C. Not to mention that drinking plenty of water is essential, too. Now while it’ll be hot and humid this weekend, an area of low pressure will be building west and will continue moving eastward. That will bring storm chances to the region on Sunday and Monday.

Computer model guidance does show that rain and storms are likely but still shows lots of uncertainty on the timing of when the front will move through here. With that in mind, showers and storms will likely develop ahead of the front starting Sunday morning and continue on/off through the day. No, Sunday will not be a complete washout and there will be dry hours but keep an eye on the forecast especially if you have outdoor plans.

Storms will likely start to fire starting overnight into early Sunday morning around here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On and off storms will be around Sunday starting in the morning ahead of our next cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunday will have dry times but with a good amount of rainy times throughout the day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In terms of a severe threat, those are low at this time but the biggest threat look to be heavy downpours due to the high amount of moisture in the atmosphere. Some storms could have an isolated wind gust but that would be about it.

Once the cold front clears the area late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, rain chances will come to an end with the rest of the work week looking rain-free. It will also come with more comfortable temperatures and tolerable humidity levels for the rest of next week as well.

