Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.(Ali Rasper)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon.

Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents.

Paramedics handed out bottles water to a group of residents who safely escaped.

Rockford Fire Department shared photos of the incident via Twitter around 1 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
To store body camera footage from the Belvidere Police Department, the Boone County State’s...
Police depts. examine storage needs for body cam footage
To store body camera footage from the Belvidere Police Department, the Boone County State’s...
Managing storage space for body camera footage