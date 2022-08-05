Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon.

Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents.

Paramedics handed out bottles water to a group of residents who safely escaped.

Rockford Fire Department shared photos of the incident via Twitter around 1 p.m.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire 1100 South 6th Street. pic.twitter.com/ZTJ4xvPeiU — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 5, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

