Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WIFR) - The winner has yet to come forward to claim a record breaking Mega Millions prize.

While the winner has a year to claim their prize, the clock is ticking down to choose the cash option or annual payments.

Illinois Lottery announced that a $1.28 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold at the Speedway in Des Plaines in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

It is the largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S.

A cash bonus of $500,000 will go to the owner of the Speedway for selling the winning ticket.

Excluding the jackpot, in total, over 390,000 Illinois Lottery players won prizes totaling more than $2.5 million.

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket from Speedway in Des Plaines for the July 29 drawing, the Illinois Lottery urges you to check your ticket. A match of all five numbers and the Mega Ball makes a winner.

The Illinois Lottery says it’s always good idea to sign the back of a winning ticket and ask a professional for legal advice before making an appointing with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.

