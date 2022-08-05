Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being.

A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.

To celebrate, the first 150 people to hit the trails will receive free lunch. Also, the park district Nature Quest team will be on site with activities for kids, and youth balance bikes will be available to use thanks to Kegel’s Bicycle Store.

Roughly 1.2 miles of natural surface trails for hiking, mountain biking, and trail running are ready for community use from daybreak to 10 p.m. Trails with gorgeous views wind throughout the park and are ideal for users of all skill levels.

Bicyclists can look forward to three different trail loops: The Rock, Freestyle Skills Loop, and Magic Carpet and a variety of technical features like log rides and boulder causeways.

A $68,600 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) helped cover the $105,000 in construction costs for phase 1.

The park district says the trail system is a top priority to not just citizens but the city’s effort to promote tourism and economic development.

Investing in trail systems not only enhances connectivity, but highlights one of the top local and national recreational trends.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Rockford fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the largest prize won in Illinois to date.
Still no sign of $1.28 billion Illinois jackpot winner
To store body camera footage from the Belvidere Police Department, the Boone County State’s...
Police depts. examine storage needs for body cam footage