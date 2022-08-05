Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being.

A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.

To celebrate, the first 150 people to hit the trails will receive free lunch. Also, the park district Nature Quest team will be on site with activities for kids, and youth balance bikes will be available to use thanks to Kegel’s Bicycle Store.

Roughly 1.2 miles of natural surface trails for hiking, mountain biking, and trail running are ready for community use from daybreak to 10 p.m. Trails with gorgeous views wind throughout the park and are ideal for users of all skill levels.

Bicyclists can look forward to three different trail loops: The Rock, Freestyle Skills Loop, and Magic Carpet and a variety of technical features like log rides and boulder causeways.

A $68,600 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) helped cover the $105,000 in construction costs for phase 1.

The park district says the trail system is a top priority to not just citizens but the city’s effort to promote tourism and economic development.

Investing in trail systems not only enhances connectivity, but highlights one of the top local and national recreational trends.

