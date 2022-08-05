Rockford muralist views work from a new perspective

Whittacre tried on his new glasses in front of his Loves Park mural, located at 5545 North Second Street.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Brett Whitacre’s murals are able to view his work in a way that Whitacre can’t.

The Rockford native is a professional muralist - and color blind. After his latest feature on 23 News, a company reached out to Whitacre, hoping to help give him the opportunity to see his own work the way most others can.

The company gifted Whitacre with a set of EnChroma glasses made for individuals with red-green color blindness.

Color blindness can profoundly impact the experience of creating and viewing art and make activities related to color less vivid.

Whitacre tried the glasses on Friday in front of his Love’s Park Mural, at 5545 North Second Street. It is one of several of his well-known murals in town.

He said a new world of color opened up when he put the EnChroma glasses on.

This is how Brett’s colorful murals appear to him without help from the glasses.
This is how Brett’s colorful murals appear to him without help from the glasses.(EnChroma)

One in 12 men and one in 200 women are color blind – meaning based on Rockford’s population, more than 6,000 people who see Whitacre’s murals each day can’t see them the same way.

While people with normal color vision see over one million hues and shades, the color blind only see 10% of them.

