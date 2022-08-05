COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines

As protocols evolve, some younger Rockford residents aren’t bothered by the possible threat.
Navigating COVID-19 changes with testing, isolating and getting a booster vaccine.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? That can be a tricky question especially since protocols and guidelines have changed since the pandemic first began.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell discusses what the Stateline community should do, while others aren’t too concerned with COVID. Rather soaking up the last few weeks of that summer sun.

“If you get it, we know how to fight it, we know what to do and the quarantine times are even shorter now,” said Alex Woodruff, Auburn High School graduate.

From 14 days to five, COVID-19 guidelines have significantly changed since the pandemic began.

“You would return to the classroom on day six as long as you’re not having a fever and your symptoms are resolving and then you mask through again day ten,” said Dr. Martell.

But even as protocols evolve, some younger Rockford residents aren’t too bothered by the possible threat.

“We have enough heard immunity and things like that where it’s basically become like the common cold and the flu, things like that, sure it’s a little more severe with the symptoms but it’s like at this point most the people that are at risk of getting it of being adversely affected they’ve already got it, they’ve already passed through and things like that,” Woodruff said.

And cases are reported differently, instead of driving up to a testing center, you can do it in the comfort of your own home.

“Cases are underreported because of the close availability of the home tests but at the same time as a percent of total cases we aren’t seeing as many hospitalizations, we’re not seeing as many people get severely ill,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer.

But, to younger generations, they’re only thinking about moving forward.

“There’s a lot more to be concerned in the world like right now especially...the fact that you know everything’s going up in price, wages are staying the same, we’re both about to be adults going into the world, it’s very scary looking at the world it’s like wow this is what I’m going into,” Woodruff said.

Both Dr. Pothof and Martell say the best way to protect yourself is to get a booster vaccine and look out for an additional booster to protect yourself against the BA 5 variant this fall.

