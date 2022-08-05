Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile near Sterling

A mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus has been found in Mesa County for the first time in 2022.
A mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus has been found in Mesa County for the first time in 2022.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - A pool collected on Monday near the northwest edge of Sterling have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

“A positive test tells us that there are infected mosquitoes buzzing around Sterling putting residents at greater risk of exposure,” says Rian Nailor, Director of Environmental Health for the Whiteside County Health Department.

West Nile virus is transmitted when mosquitoes feed on an infected bird. Health officials say the recent warm temperatures may have contributed to the increase of the virus in the bird and mosquito populations.

The threat of West Nile exposure can remain until the first frost and is highest during August and September.

City officials say it is important for the public to continue their vigilance and take some simple precautions to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and protect themselves from exposure.

