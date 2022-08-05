It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery

(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day.

Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:

Prairie Street in Rockford, Ill. - 200 Prairie St, Rockford, Ill. 61107

Pig Minds in Machesney Park, Ill. - 4080 Steele Dr., Machesney Park, Ill. 61115

Hairy Cow in Byron, Ill. - 450 E Blackhawk Dr, Byron, Ill. 61010

Rock County Brewing in Janesville, Wis. - 10 N. Parker Dr. Suite 160, Janesville, Wis. 53545

There are also plenty of bars to check out including Mary’s Place and District Bar and Grill in Rockford.

