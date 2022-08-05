Class of 2022 graduates ready to join ranks at Rockford Fire

Recruits took their final step Friday in working for the fire department.
Recruits took their final step Friday in working for the fire department.(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congratulations to Rockford Fire Department Recruit class of 2022.

Graduation from Fire Training Academy commenced at 2 p.m. Friday in the NIU Rockford and Conference Center, 8500 E. State Street.

The department honored 17 men and women now qualified to become firefighters. 13 of the graduates Friday are joining the Rockford department, three moving on to Sterling and one to Dixon-Rural.

“They’ve got the skill base, they’ve got the tools,” said Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow. “Now, this is where it truly starts for them.”

She says the graduates will now go through a probationary period assigned to fire companies to gain on-the-job experience.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The number of motorists involved is unknown at this time.
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
Rockford police search for this person of interest in connection with the damage.
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
Police say the man's kayak has not been recovered.
Dixon man’s body recovered from Rock River
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

Whittacre tried on his new glasses in front of his Loves Park mural, located at 5545 North...
Rockford muralist views work from a new perspective
Navigating COVID-19 changes with testing, isolating and getting a booster vaccine.
COVID-19 protocols: how to navigate changing guidelines
Rockford muralist gifted special tool for color blindness
Rockford muralist gifted special tool for color blindness
The tools include a family media plan and a first phone questionnaire.
American Academy of Pediatrics launches digital tools for families