Class of 2022 graduates ready to join ranks at Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congratulations to Rockford Fire Department Recruit class of 2022.

Graduation from Fire Training Academy commenced at 2 p.m. Friday in the NIU Rockford and Conference Center, 8500 E. State Street.

The department honored 17 men and women now qualified to become firefighters. 13 of the graduates Friday are joining the Rockford department, three moving on to Sterling and one to Dixon-Rural.

“They’ve got the skill base, they’ve got the tools,” said Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow. “Now, this is where it truly starts for them.”

She says the graduates will now go through a probationary period assigned to fire companies to gain on-the-job experience.

