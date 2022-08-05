Capron man faces up to 60 years for stabbing wife to death

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 49-year-old man was found guilty Thursday by a Boone County judge for the 2018 murder of Kenia Acosta.

Juan Cerda, of Capron faces 20 to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder. He will be required to serve 100% of his sentence.

On the morning of July 13, 2018, Boone County deputies received two separate wellness calls for a residence in the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173.

When they arrived, deputies found Kenia on the floor in one of the bedrooms of the residence. Cerda, was found lying on top of her.

Emergency responders determined that Kenia was already dead; autopsy would later show she died from a stab wound through her heart. She also had several other stab wounds and cuts to her chest, arms and neck.

A large knife and a box cutter were found near the bodies.

Cerda had cuts on his arms, torso, and neck, but was still alive and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released a couple of days later.

During investigation, a note was found at the scene from Cerda, asking for forgiveness and naming custodian of their children. Prosecutors revealed that Cerda had sent text messages to a family member discussing the note and stating the reasons why he stabbed his wife.

Cerda testified on July 27, claiming self-defense, but the judge ruled “the death of Kenia Acosta. . .was the result of an unsuccessful murder-suicide attempt by the defendant. This was the product of a well thought out plan that involved a laying-in-wait manner of execution.”

He is due back in court at 2 p.m. on September 16 for sentencing.

