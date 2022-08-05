Beloit Turner’s Kamdyn Davis looks to earn a spot on Team USA Women’s Hockey U18 squad

Davis will travel to Buffalo, New York to try out at the 2022 National Festival
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Turner’s Kamdyn Davis is an up-and-comer on Team USA Hockey. The defender is just a few days shy of her 16th birthday and is looking to earn a spot on the team’s U18 squad. Next week she’ll head to Buffalo, New York as a part of Team USA’s National Festival.

“It’s a stage before they pick their team for worlds, so they’re cutting three more defensemen, so they take 10 and then they cut it down to seven, so hopefully I’ll be on that trip to Calgary,” Davis said.

If she’s chosen to go with the team to Calgary, Davis will play in a three-game series against Team Canada. From there, Davis hopes to be selected to play for Team USA at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in January. Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke competed on the silver medal team last June. Janecke will also be at the National Festival next week, she’ll look to make a roster spot on the USA Women’s National Team and compete at the World Championships from August 25 to September 4 in Denmark.

Meanwhile, for Davis, she continues to focus on her development.

“I just think I need to continue to develop every time I get on the ice I just have to go and push myself every chance I get and make sure to just stay confident and have a good attitude,” Davis said.

She said recent growth has come through moving to play with the Chicago Mission as well as competing against boys.

“It pushes the pace which is really nice because it’s always nicer to work out at a faster pace to get your prepare yourself for the competition you’re going to be playing against (boys),” Davis said.

”These past few years, (Chicago) Mission really pushed me, it was a nice development, a new team that helped get me to the next level and that’s when I started realizing ‘hey, I can do this,’” Davis added.

