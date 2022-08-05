41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon.

Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.

The fire extended to a neighboring home, causing all occupants to evacuate. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 20 minutes, but damages are estimated at $100,000.

Paramedics handed out bottles water to the group of residents who safely escape both buildings.

Rockford Fire Department shared photos of the incident via Twitter around 1 p.m.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire 1100 South 6th Street. pic.twitter.com/ZTJ4xvPeiU — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 5, 2022

