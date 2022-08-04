Zach Burfoot follows similar hockey path as his father, Scott Burfoot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After planting his roots in the Rockford hockey community, former IceHog Scott Burfoot now gets to watch his son grow up in the sport they both love.

“I’ve never really thought of him as a professional athlete. He’s always just been dad and that’s how it is.”

Zach Burfoot doesn’t feel like he has big shoes, or in this case, skates, to fill. He just loves being one of the boys.

“It’s just always been like this,” explained Burfoot. “Nothing’s really changed for me personally. That’s how I look at it.”

“We told them you don’t have to do this because dad did it and I work at the rinks,” said Scott Burfoot. “But, sometimes early, it was like you kind of had to get him to the rink. After that, (he) started loving it and building his passion and he’s found his passion.”

That passion led Zach all the way to Saskatchewan, Canada. He spent his senior year of high school playing junior hockey with the Estevan Bruins. That’s the same team Scott played for when he started his career on the ice.

“I just made a phone call,” said Scott. “The coach up there was very open to looking at him. So, we made it work and he worked really hard.”

After winning the league championship, Zach gets ready for a new challenge, a little closer to home. He’ll play in Eagle River, Wisconsin with the Wisconsin Windigo in the North American Hockey League.

“It was a culture shock for sure, it was way different, really cold,” said Zach. “I’m glad to be back home, that’s for sure.”

It’ll be a big year for the soon to be 19-year-old.

“Most kids now, they got to go to juniors for a couple years before they get college looks or anything like that,” said Scott.

While he’s back on the ice in Rockford, Zach is learning as much as he can from dad.

“He’s obviously got great knowledge of how to go where I want to go. I just try to follow whatever he says and hopefully I’m able to go pro like him.”

