Zach Burfoot follows similar hockey path as his father, Scott Burfoot

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After planting his roots in the Rockford hockey community, former IceHog Scott Burfoot now gets to watch his son grow up in the sport they both love.

“I’ve never really thought of him as a professional athlete. He’s always just been dad and that’s how it is.”

Zach Burfoot doesn’t feel like he has big shoes, or in this case, skates, to fill. He just loves being one of the boys.

“It’s just always been like this,” explained Burfoot. “Nothing’s really changed for me personally. That’s how I look at it.”

“We told them you don’t have to do this because dad did it and I work at the rinks,” said Scott Burfoot. “But, sometimes early, it was like you kind of had to get him to the rink. After that, (he) started loving it and building his passion and he’s found his passion.”

That passion led Zach all the way to Saskatchewan, Canada. He spent his senior year of high school playing junior hockey with the Estevan Bruins. That’s the same team Scott played for when he started his career on the ice.

“I just made a phone call,” said Scott. “The coach up there was very open to looking at him. So, we made it work and he worked really hard.”

After winning the league championship, Zach gets ready for a new challenge, a little closer to home. He’ll play in Eagle River, Wisconsin with the Wisconsin Windigo in the North American Hockey League.

“It was a culture shock for sure, it was way different, really cold,” said Zach. “I’m glad to be back home, that’s for sure.”

It’ll be a big year for the soon to be 19-year-old.

“Most kids now, they got to go to juniors for a couple years before they get college looks or anything like that,” said Scott.

While he’s back on the ice in Rockford, Zach is learning as much as he can from dad.

“He’s obviously got great knowledge of how to go where I want to go. I just try to follow whatever he says and hopefully I’m able to go pro like him.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
Police respond to Prairie Fields park in Belvidere, Ill.
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
Thomas Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 Sunday when another vehicle driving the wrong way...
Eighth person dies from Sunday’s fiery I-90 crash in McHenry county
Two Rockford men arrested
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend

Latest News

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before...
London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023
Marcus Smith finished as the low amateur at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle...
Marcus Smith finishes as low amateur at Illinois Open Championship
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
Blackhawks to host a preseason game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee