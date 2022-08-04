Storm chances coming into view as we heat up for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The real high humidity levels took a step back on this Thursday for the most part but it’s definitely still a bit muggy out there. The same same will continue Friday before levels like we saw over the last few days will return Saturday along with thunderstorm chances that will follow.

A decent Friday is on tap for the region tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. The day will also come with a shifting wind from the northeast to the southeast. Once that happens, that sets the stage for more moisture to enter our atmosphere heading into the weekend.

Some humidity will be around on Friday but it will come with less chance of showers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another upper-level ridge is set to appear in the central Great Plans and start to move toward us over the weekend. With that in mind, expect high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday to be in the lower 90s along with increasing humidity levels. Dew points will likely approach the low-to-mid 70s like the last few days which means it will feel very uncomfortable at times. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine before we’ll gradually see some increasing clouds overnight.

Heat and high humidity levels will return Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our next cold front will come knocking overnight Saturday into Sunday and will give us a storm chance on Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Throughout the day on Sunday, that’s when precipitation chances will start to increase as the day goes on. Sunday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s ahead of our next cold front. It’s definitely not advised to cancel any outdoor plans you may have on Sunday just yet as there remains a lot of uncertainty in the location and timing of the frontal passage. For right now, plan on scattered storm chances later on Sunday and into very early Monday.

The next storm chances arrive towards Sunday, with additional heat and humidity arriving over the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the front moves through, confidence is growing that cooler temperatures and lower humidity will move in starting on Monday with highs in the lower 80s and potentially upper 70s continuing into Tuesday. This also means there will be overnight lows in the 50s and plenty of prime opportunity for some free A/C at night.

Stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday’s storms. Otherwise, prepare for us to heat up after a nice Friday on tap.

