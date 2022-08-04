Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An unknown female is wanted in connection with smashing a window of a downtown storefront.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect was heard “jiggling” the locked front door of a business in the 300 E. State St., in Rockford.

A witness saw the person shatter the storefront window with a metal bar, then drop the bar and take off.

Officers say the business was closed at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the person pictured can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.