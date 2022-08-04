London Calling: Cubs-Cardinals set for London in June 2023

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before...
FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before a baseball game in London on June 30, 2019. Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019. The league announced Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019.

The league announced Thursday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium. The NL Central rivals were supposed to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a release. “The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience.”

MLB last played in London in 2019, when the New York Yankees swept a two-game set against the Boston Red Sox in June at London Stadium. Those were also MLB’s first regular-season games played in Europe.

Chicago and St. Louis have played international games before. The Cubs opened the 2000 season in Tokyo against the New York Mets, and played a three-game series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003. The Cardinals played a two-game set against Cincinnati in Mexico in 2019.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a release.

The 2023 London Series is part of an international slate that was approved in the March labor agreement between MLB and the players’ association. It also calls for London games in 2024 and 2026, the first France games in 2025, annual Mexico City games from 2023-26, an Asian opener in 2024 and a Tokyo opener in 2025.

“These games will be a great opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multiuse venue and an asset to the capital,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “The St Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs are two of the best supported clubs in baseball and I know they will receive a fantastic reception next summer here in the sporting capital of the world.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah's Ark Animal Hospital announces temporary closure, leaving owners hopeful but former...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
Police respond to Prairie Fields park in Belvidere, Ill.
Belvidere park sees emergency response, draws concern for residents
Thomas Dobosz was driving westbound on I-90 Sunday when another vehicle driving the wrong way...
Eighth person dies from Sunday’s fiery I-90 crash in McHenry county
Two Rockford men arrested
Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop
Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend

Latest News

Zach Burfoot gets ready for his second year of junior hockey.
Zach Burfoot follows similar hockey path as his father, Scott Burfoot
Marcus Smith finished as the low amateur at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle...
Marcus Smith finishes as low amateur at Illinois Open Championship
FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
History in the making at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum
Blackhawks to host a preseason game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee